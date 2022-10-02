Rijiju, Anurag Thakur launch Fit India Freedom Run 3.0 on Gandhi Jayanti

The Fit India Freedom Run 3.0 was launched at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday morning. It was one of the most significant nationwide movements started by the Government of India during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and the third edition was jointly launched with a Fit India Plog Run by Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur. The Fit India Freedom Run's third edition started today, October 2 and will continue until October 31.

Also in attendance on Sunday were former Health Minister of India Harshvardhan Goel, Secretary Sports Sujata Chaturvedi, Director General, Sports Authority of India Sandip Pradhan, Fit India ambassador Ripu Daman Bevli as well as other officials from the Sports Ministry and SAI. Reiterating the Honourable Prime Minister's vision, Kiren Rijiju mentioned, "When Shri Narendra Modi launched the Fit India movement in 2019, his vision was to make the entire nation fit. This movement over the years has now become such a massive success. Everyone is now interested in joining the movement, and the Fit India mobile app is also being downloaded with enthusiasm every day."

Echoing his sentiments on the same lines, Anurag Thakur mentioned, "From Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to Amrit Kaal, we have to keep working towards Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of taking India to new heights and the first way to reach that goal is by taking our fitness to a new level." Urging for a record number of participation in this edition of the Freedom Run, Thakur added, "There is no better holy occasion than to start the third edition of this successful run on Gandhi Jayanti and culminate it on Ekta Divas - the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31. Last year, the total participation reached 9 crore 30 lakh and we have to give a lot of strength to Fit Freedom Run 3.0 to double the participation numbers."

The Fit India Freedom Run, over the last two years, has seen participation from Indian Armed forces including the Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Indian Railways, CBSE and ICSE schools as well as the Ministry of Youth Affairs youth wings Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and "National Service Scheme (NSS). (ANI)

