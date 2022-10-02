Left Menu

Motor racing-Chadwick must wait for W Series title after Singapore crash

Britain's Jamie Chadwick failed to clinch her third successive title in the all-female W Series on Sunday after she crashed out of a Singapore race won by Dutch rival Beitske Visser. Compatriot Powell finished second and Spain's Marta Garcia third after starting on pole position. The victory was Visser's first of the season and second of her career.

Jamie Chadwick Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's Jamie Chadwick failed to clinch her third successive title in the all-female W Series on Sunday after she crashed out of a Singapore race won by Dutch rival Beitske Visser. Chadwick, who had been in sixth place, remained in a commanding position in the championship with a 50-point lead over Visser and three races worth a total of 75 points remaining.

The next round of the F1 support series is scheduled for Austin, Texas this month but financial problems have cast doubt on that and the final race in Mexico, with a decision expected next week. Chadwick had needed to score more points than Visser, Alice Powell and Abbi Pulling to wrap up the title but started only eighth after a rain-hit qualifying session at the Marina Bay street circuit.

She made up two places on the opening lap but ended up hitting the wall in the closing stages as she sought a way past Jessica Hawkins, with the incident bringing out the safety car. It was her first retirement from a W Series race and first time this season she had not stood on the podium. Compatriot Powell finished second and Spain's Marta Garcia third after starting on pole position.

The victory was Visser's first of the season and second of her career.

