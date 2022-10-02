Shikhar Dhawan to lead India's ODI team against South Africa

Batter Shikhar Dhawan will lead Team India in the three-match ODI series against South Africa as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer has been named as the vice-captain. India will take on South Africa in the three-match ODI series, starting October 6. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI, respectively, on October 9 and 11.

Shreyas Iyer, who is part of the reserves named for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, will be the vice-captain with Deepak Chahar and Ravi Bishnoi the other players from the standby list to be named in the ODI team. The senior players of the current team like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli etc are playing in the three-match T20I series against South Africa and are now rested for the upcoming ODI series.

The Indian cricket team is expected to fly to Australia on October 6, before the ICC T20 World Cup, to attend a special preparation camp. For a training camp leading up to the T20 World Cup, the Indian side will fly out to Australia on October 6, two days after the T20I series against South Africa is over.

India squad against South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar. (ANI)

