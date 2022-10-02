Helpful volunteers, beats of Dhol, great music make Patiala marathon in memory of Guru Tegh Bahadur a great event

A large number of people in Patiala took part in a marathon, which was accompanied by the beats of dhol and great music with the presence of volunteers along the way. It was organised by the Young Khalsa Foundation on the 400th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib on Sunday in memory of the great Sikh Guru. Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains flagged off the marathon from the historic Gurdwara Sri Motibag Sahib and it passed through the main roads of Patiala before ending.

A huge crowd flocked to the marathon and participated in the event making it a spectacular affair. People enjoyed the event, accompanied by dhols and great music Mandeep Singh Sidhu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) was also present at the marathon and participated in it. The top police official was participating for the third time, having participated in it on two previous occasions in 2018 and 2019.

Gurdwara Sri Moti Bagh Sahib, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Patiala city MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, Nabha assembly constituency MLA Gurdev Singh Mann and Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu were also present on the occasion. Punjab Cabinet Minister Bains said that this is a very good initiative. Punjab is again moving towards sports. The mission of Sports of Punjab has been carried out by the government. Sport is at the fore everywhere including in every school, college and about everywhere. Punjab is number one in sports. Today this marathon has been organized for the third time by Young Khalsa Foundation in Patiala, an excellent initiative taken them.

On his way to Sangrur, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that he had participated in this marathon in 2018 and 2019 as well. The cop appreciated the presence of the Khalsa volunteers across the path of the marathon and heaped praises on the Young Khalsa foundation which put in efforts to organize such events. Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of ten Sikh gurus and was born in Amritsar, Punjab in 1621. (ANI)

