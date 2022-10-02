Motor racing-Perez wins in Singapore pending stewards' investigation

Red Bull's Sergio Perez won the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday as championship-leading team mate Max Verstappen was made to wait at least another week for his second Formula One title.

Perez, whose victory was provisional pending a post-race investigation into a possible infringement while the safety car was deployed, finished 7.595 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc whose team mate Carlos Sainz was third.

Verstappen had needed to win to secure the title with five rounds to spare but finished seventh in a rain-delayed night race with only 14 finishers.

