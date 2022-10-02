Left Menu

Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history

Kohli achieved this feat during the second T20I against South Africa here at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 02-10-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 20:54 IST
India batter Virat Kohli (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Star batter Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first India to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history. Kohli achieved this feat during the second T20I against South Africa here at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday. In the match after scoring 19 runs, Virat became the fastest to reach 11,000 T20 runs in just 354 matches.

Kohli slammed a stunning six over the long-off in the Wayne Parnell's over to reach this milestone. With that six in Parnell's over Kohli registered his name in the history book to become the first India to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history. During the match, Kohli displayed his class. For a moment, everything was mesmerized by the beautiful shots that Suryakumar was playing but Kohli made his presence count with some quality shots around the park.

In the match, India batter Suryakumar Yadav also entered the elite list as he completed 1000 runs in T20I and became the third fastest Indian batter to achieve this feat. Talking about the match Kohli is currently playing at 50 not out while Dinesh Karthik is at 1*. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

