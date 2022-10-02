Left Menu

Soccer-Hertha earn draw against Hoffenheim amid turmoil

Hertha Berlin came from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw with visiting Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday and stretch their unbeaten run to four matches despite internal club turmoil. Andrej Kramaric, making his 200th Bundesliga appearance, put Hoffenheim in front after 25 minutes with his 10th goal in 13 league matches against Hertha.

Hertha Berlin came from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw with visiting Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday and stretch their unbeaten run to four matches despite internal club turmoil. Andrej Kramaric, making his 200th Bundesliga appearance, put Hoffenheim in front after 25 minutes with his 10th goal in 13 league matches against Hertha. The Croat has not scored more often against any other team.

Hertha's high pressing tactics, however, paid off 10 minutes later with Dodi Lukebakio completing a move after Hoffenheim lost possession. In an entertaining second half, both teams carved out chances but Hoffenheim's Christoph Baumgartner should have done better when he fired wide of the post in the 74th after a fine move by the visitors.

Ahead of the game Hertha fans voiced their opposition to major club investor Lars Windhorst's involvement as a dispute over a past club election campaign escalates. Union Berlin remained top on goal difference despite a 2-0 loss to Eitnracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Freiburg are second, also on 17 points, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund on 15. Hoffenheim dropped to fifth on 14 and Hertha are 14th on seven.

