Soccer-Wolves dismiss Lage with club in relegation zone
Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 21:39 IST
Wolverhampton Wanderers sacked their Portuguese manager Bruno Lage on Sunday following a poor start to the Premier League campaign, with the club languishing in the relegation zone after one win in their opening eight games.
"Bruno is an excellent coach, a hardworking and dedicated manager, and a warm, wise and honest man," said Wolves chairman Jeff Shi.
"He and his staff have been a pleasure to work with throughout their time at Wolves, so it is with much sadness that we have had to make what has been a difficult decision."
