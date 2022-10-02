Left Menu

Soccer-Wolves dismiss Lage with club in relegation zone

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 21:39 IST
Wolverhampton Wanderers sacked their Portuguese manager Bruno Lage on Sunday following a poor start to the Premier League campaign, with the club languishing in the relegation zone after one win in their opening eight games.

"Bruno is an excellent coach, a hardworking and dedicated manager, and a warm, wise and honest man," said Wolves chairman Jeff Shi.

"He and his staff have been a pleasure to work with throughout their time at Wolves, so it is with much sadness that we have had to make what has been a difficult decision."

