Soccer-Wolves dismiss Lage with club in relegation zone

Wolverhampton Wanderers sacked their Portuguese manager Bruno Lage on Sunday following a poor start to the Premier League campaign, with the club languishing in the relegation zone after one win in their opening eight games.

Wolves have managed to score only three goals so far and Saturday's 2-0 defeat at West Ham United was their fourth of the season, leaving them in 18th place with six points. Lage, 46, succeeded Nuno Espirito Santo in June 2021 and led the club to a 10th place finish but has presided over a slump in form stretching back to last season. They have won just one and lost nine of their last 15 league games.

"Bruno is an excellent coach, a hardworking and dedicated manager, and a warm, wise and honest man," said Wolves chairman Jeff Shi. "I honestly have no doubts about Bruno's ability, and I'm sure he will succeed elsewhere, however the team's form and performances over the last few months mean that we have no choice but to act.

"He and his staff have been a pleasure to work with throughout their time at Wolves, so it is with much sadness that we have had to make what has been a difficult decision." Youth team coaches Steve Davis and James Collins will prepare the team for Saturday's trip to Chelsea.

