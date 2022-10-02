Sports News Roundup: Perez wins in Singapore as Verstappen title celebrations on ice; Indonesia soccer stampede kills 125 after police use tear gas in stadium and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Perez wins in Singapore as Verstappen title celebrations on ice

Red Bull's Sergio Perez scored his second win of the season in Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc as title favourite Max Verstappen was forced to put his championship champagne on ice after finishing seventh. The Mexican crossed the line 7.5 seconds clear of the Monegasque after a slow burner, rain-delayed race interrupted by two safety car and five virtual safety car periods.

Indonesia soccer stampede kills 125 after police use tear gas in stadium

A stampede at a soccer stadium in Indonesia has killed 125 people and injured more than 320 after police police used tear gas to quell a pitch invasion, authorities said on Sunday, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. Officers fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse agitated supporters of the losing home side who had invaded the pitch after the final whistle in Malang, East Java, on Saturday night, the region's police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.

Tennis-Britain's Norrie out of Japan Open with COVID as ATP Finals hopes take hit

Briton Cameron Norrie's hopes of qualifying for November's ATP Finals took a hit after he was forced to pull out of this week's Japan Open due to a positive COVID-19 test. Norrie also withdrew from the Korea Open on Friday, ahead of his quarter-final tie against American Jenson Brooksby.

How a deadly crush at an Indonesia soccer match unfolded

A soccer match at a stadium in Indonesia has ended in disaster, with at least 125 people killed and more than 320 injured after police sought to quell violence on the pitch, authorities said on Sunday. Here is how events unfolded: At 8 p.m. local time on Saturday, a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya kicks off at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang in East Java, Indonesia.

Soccer-Guardiola says City have 'strategy' in place if he leaves

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the Premier League club knows the right steps to go forward even if he leaves at the end of the current season. Guardiola, who has guided City to four Premier League titles, four League Cups and the FA Cup, will be out of contract in 2023 and his future at the club remains unresolved.

NFL-Doctor who evaluated Dolphins' Tagovailoa for concussion fired, ESPN reports

An unaffiliated doctor involved in the decision to clear Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he was evaluated for a concussion during a game against Buffalo has been fired, according to an ESPN report on Saturday. ESPN, which cited a National Football League (NFL) source, said the neurotrauma consultant made "several mistakes" while evaluating Tagovailoa, who seemed to exhibit concussion symptoms after hitting his head on the ground during Sunday's game.

Soccer-Violence, mismanagement plague volatile Indonesian scene

Volatile crowds and violent fan groups have long been a hallmark of Indonesian soccer, left reeling from Saturday's rioting in East Java in which 129 people were killed following Arema FC's defeat by Persebaya Surabaya. The sport is the country's most popular, with huge crowds turning out for bitter clashes between local rivals in the 18-team top-flight league, but the game has been blighted by hooliganism, heavy-handed policing and mismanagement.

Athletics-Kipruto takes maiden London Marathon title, Yehualaw storms to victory

Kenyan Amos Kipruto won his first London Marathon title on Sunday and Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw stormed to victory in the women's race ahead of last year's winner Joyciline Jepkosgei. Kipruto made a move with five kilometres left and finished in two hours four minutes and 39 seconds to take his first marathon title after coming second to world record holder Eliud Kipchoge in Japan in March.

MLB roundup: Braves defeat Mets, move into NL East lead

Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley and Matt Olson produced a second straight big night Saturday, combining for seven hits and all four RBIs as the host Atlanta Braves took over first place in the National League East by beating the New York Mets 4-2. The Braves have won the first two games of the three-game series to move past the Mets atop the NL East. Atlanta, which has gone 76-32 since June 1 to make up a 10 1/2-game deficit, has spent just two days with sole possession of the division lead -- 166 fewer days than New York has spent alone in first place.

Soccer-Haaland, Foden hat-tricks as dazzling City humble United

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks to fire champions Manchester City to a rampant 6-3 thrashing of local rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday. City's football was slick, incisive and ruthless in its execution as Haaland claimed his third hat-trick in eight league games and Foden netted his first Premier League treble on a humbling afternoon for United.

