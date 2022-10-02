Left Menu

Soccer-Giampaolo sacked as Sampdoria manager

Sampdoria have sacked manager Marco Giampaolo after a poor start to the season, the Serie A club announced on Sunday. Giampaolo was sacked after Sunday's 3-0 loss at home against Monza. The Italian was named Sampdoria manager for the second time in January and led the team for 25 games.

Sampdoria have sacked manager Marco Giampaolo after a poor start to the season, the Serie A club announced on Sunday. The Genoa club are bottom of the table after eight rounds, with two points after six defeats and two draws. Giampaolo was sacked after Sunday's 3-0 loss at home against Monza.

The Italian was named Sampdoria manager for the second time in January and led the team for 25 games. He also was in charge of the team from 2016 to 2019. He earlier had brief stints as manager of Torino and AC Milan. Sampdoria next travel to Bologna on Saturday.

