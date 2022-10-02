Left Menu

Bopanna-Middelkoop claim doubles title in Tel Aviv

The 42-year-old Indian had won two titles this seasons with compatriot Ramkumar Ramathan in Adelaide and Pune.It was also the first ATP Tour title for Bopanna and Middelkoop as a team.Bopanna and Middelkoop brought their best tennis in the final, powering through in straight sets to lift the ATP 250 trophy after one hour and 12 minutes.The Indo-Dutch duo holds a 19-11 record as a team, including 16-10 this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 23:01 IST
Bopanna-Middelkoop claim doubles title in Tel Aviv
  • Country:
  • India

India's Rohan Bopanna and his partner Matwe Middelkoop beat Santiago Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the summit clash to claim the doubles title at the USD 1,019,855 ATP tennis tournament in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

The top seeded Indo-Dutch pair notched up a 6-2 6-4 win over the third seeded Gonzalez from Mexico and Argentina's Molteni in the final.

It was Bopanna's third title of the season. The 42-year-old Indian had won two titles this seasons with compatriot Ramkumar Ramathan in Adelaide and Pune.

It was also the first ATP Tour title for Bopanna and Middelkoop as a team.

Bopanna and Middelkoop brought their best tennis in the final, powering through in straight sets to lift the ATP 250 trophy after one hour and 12 minutes.

The Indo-Dutch duo holds a 19-11 record as a team, including 16-10 this year. They also made the Roland Garros semi-finals and the championship match in Hamburg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
3
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore after Verstappen abandons fast lap; Soccer-Lewandowski on target to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022