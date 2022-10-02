Motor racing-Perez penalised but keeps Singapore Grand Prix win
Red Bull's Sergio Perez was handed a five second post-race time penalty for breaches of the safety car rules but retained his Singapore Grand Prix win on Sunday.
The Mexican was also reprimanded and handed two penalty points.
