Soccer-Juve beat Bologna 3-0 as Kostic scores first Serie A goal

Juve midfielder Kostic fired home a diagonal drive to score the opener in the 24th minute for his first Serie A goal after being played through by his Serbia team mate Vlahovic. Vlahovic then scored with a header to extend the lead in the 59th minute following a superb cross by midfielder Weston McKennie while forward Arkadiusz Milik smashed the ball home from inside the box three minutes later.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2022 02:45 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 02:21 IST
Goals by Filip Kostic, Dusan Vlahovic, and Arkadiusz Milik earned Juventus a comfortable 3-0 home win over Bologna in Serie A on Sunday. Juve midfielder Kostic fired home a diagonal drive to score the opener in the 24th minute for his first Serie A goal after being played through by his Serbia team mate Vlahovic.

Vlahovic then scored with a header to extend the lead in the 59th minute following a superb cross by midfielder Weston McKennie while forward Arkadiusz Milik smashed the ball home from inside the box three minutes later. Juve, who are in seventh place with 13 points from eight games and trail leaders Napoli by seven points, visit fourth-placed AC Milan on Saturday when Bologna, 17th with six points, host bottom-placed Sampdoria.

