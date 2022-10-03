Left Menu

Soccer-Champions Real Madrid held by Osasuna

Benzema fired wide from the penalty spot in the 79th minute, after being fouled inside the area by defender Unai Garcia, who was shown a straight red card. Real Madrid are level with rivals Barcelona on 19 points at the top of standings, with Barca ahead on goal difference.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 02:35 IST
Soccer-Champions Real Madrid held by Osasuna

Karim Benzema missed a late penalty as Real Madrid dropped their first points this season after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Osasuna, who had a man sent-off late on, in La Liga on Sunday.

Vinicius Jr gave the champions the lead just before halftime with a long shot but the visitors equalised after the break through Kike Garcia, who scored with a brilliant header from the edge of the area over the goalkeeper. Benzema fired wide from the penalty spot in the 79th minute, after being fouled inside the area by defender Unai Garcia, who was shown a straight red card.

Real Madrid are level with rivals Barcelona on 19 points at the top of standings, with Barca ahead on goal difference. The point at Santiago Bernabeu lifted Osasuna to sixth in standings on 13 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
3
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore after Verstappen abandons fast lap; Soccer-Lewandowski on target to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022