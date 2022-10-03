Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Perez keeps Singapore win as Verstappen puts title celebrations on ice

Mexican Sergio Perez put in the drive of his life to take victory ahead of Charles Leclerc in Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix but his victory margin was later slashed as he collected a five-second time penalty for a safety car infringement. The Red Bull driver took the chequered flag 7.5 seconds ahead of his Monegasque rival after a slow burner, rain-delayed race interrupted by two safety car and five virtual safety car periods and called at its two-hour time limit after 59 of 61 laps.

Indonesia soccer stampede kills 125 after police use tear gas in stadium

A stampede at a soccer stadium in Indonesia has killed 125 people and injured more than 320 after police used tear gas to quell a pitch invasion, authorities said on Sunday, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. Officers fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse agitated supporters of the losing home side who had invaded the pitch after the final whistle in Malang, East Java, on Saturday night, the region's police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.

Motor racing-Singapore victory was Perez's best drive yet, says Horner

Sergio Perez's Singapore Grand Prix victory was 'world class' and his best drive yet in Formula One, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said on Sunday. The race ended with Perez subject to a stewards' investigation for possible safety car infringements, but with the eventual five second time penalty making no difference to the result.

Tennis-Britain's Norrie out of Japan Open with COVID as ATP Finals hopes take hit

Briton Cameron Norrie's hopes of qualifying for November's ATP Finals took a hit after he was forced to pull out of this week's Japan Open due to a positive COVID-19 test. Norrie also withdrew from the Korea Open on Friday, ahead of his quarter-final tie against American Jenson Brooksby.

How a deadly crush at an Indonesia soccer match unfolded

A soccer match at a stadium in Indonesia has ended in disaster, with at least 125 people killed and more than 320 injured after police sought to quell violence on the pitch, authorities said on Sunday. Here is how events unfolded: At 8 p.m. local time on Saturday, a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya kicks off at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang in East Java, Indonesia.

NFL-Doctor who evaluated Dolphins' Tagovailoa for concussion fired, ESPN reports

An unaffiliated doctor involved in the decision to clear Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he was evaluated for a concussion during a game against Buffalo has been fired, according to an ESPN report on Saturday. ESPN, which cited a National Football League (NFL) source, said the neurotrauma consultant made "several mistakes" while evaluating Tagovailoa, who seemed to exhibit concussion symptoms after hitting his head on the ground during Sunday's game.

Tennis-Djokovic cruises past Cilic to capture Tel Aviv title

Top seed Novak Djokovic produced a stellar display to sweep aside Croatian Marin Cilic 6-3 6-4 in the final of the ATP 250 Tel Aviv Open on Sunday and clinch his third title of the season. Djokovic, playing in his first singles event since winning a seventh Wimbledon crown in July, launched an early attack on his opponent's formidable serve as he broke Cilic in the second game before going on to take the opener in just under 50 minutes.

Soccer-Violence, mismanagement plague volatile Indonesian scene

Volatile crowds and violent fan groups have long been a hallmark of Indonesian soccer, left reeling from Saturday's rioting in East Java in which 129 people were killed following Arema FC's defeat by Persebaya Surabaya. The sport is the country's most popular, with huge crowds turning out for bitter clashes between local rivals in the 18-team top-flight league, but the game has been blighted by hooliganism, heavy-handed policing and mismanagement.

MLB roundup: Braves defeat Mets, move into NL East lead

Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley and Matt Olson produced a second straight big night Saturday, combining for seven hits and all four RBIs as the host Atlanta Braves took over first place in the National League East by beating the New York Mets 4-2. The Braves have won the first two games of the three-game series to move past the Mets atop the NL East. Atlanta, which has gone 76-32 since June 1 to make up a 10 1/2-game deficit, has spent just two days with sole possession of the division lead -- 166 fewer days than New York has spent alone in first place.

Soccer-Haaland, Foden hat-tricks as dazzling City humble United

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks to fire champions Manchester City to a rampant 6-3 thrashing of local rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday. City's football was slick, incisive and ruthless in its execution as Haaland claimed his third hat-trick in eight league games and Foden netted his first Premier League treble on a humbling afternoon for United.

