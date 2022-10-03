Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Padres clinch playoff berth despite loss; Tennis-Djokovic cruises past Cilic to capture Tel Aviv title and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Padres clinch playoff berth despite loss

The San Diego Padres clinched their first full-season playoff berth since 2006 Sunday afternoon despite losing 2-1 to the visiting Chicago White Sox in the rubber match of a three-game series. The Padres officially claimed a wild-card berth with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning when Miami defeated the Brewers in 12 innings in Milwaukee. San Diego had also reached the playoffs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Tennis-Djokovic cruises past Cilic to capture Tel Aviv title

Top seed Novak Djokovic produced a stellar display to sweep aside Croatian Marin Cilic 6-3 6-4 in the final of the ATP 250 Tel Aviv Open on Sunday and clinch his third title of the season. Djokovic, playing in his first singles event since winning a seventh Wimbledon crown in July, launched an early attack on his opponent's formidable serve as he broke Cilic in the second game before going on to take the opener in just under 50 minutes.

Motor racing-Perez keeps Singapore win as Verstappen puts title celebrations on ice

Mexican Sergio Perez put in the drive of his life to take victory ahead of Charles Leclerc in Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix but his victory margin was later slashed as he collected a five-second time penalty for a safety car infringement. The Red Bull driver took the chequered flag 7.5 seconds ahead of his Monegasque rival after a slow burner, rain-delayed race interrupted by two safety car and five virtual safety car periods and called at its two-hour time limit after 59 of 61 laps.

NFL roundup: Patrick Mahomes tosses 3 TDs in win over Bucs

Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire found the end zone twice to fuel the visiting Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Mahomes completed 23 of 37 passes for 249 yards to exact a small measure of revenge for Kansas City's 31-9 loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Soccer-Man Utd's performance 'far from acceptable' - Eriksen

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen said Sunday's 6-3 thrashing by Manchester City was "far from acceptable" and that they had allowed Pep Guardiola's side to play to their strengths instead of imposing their own game. United came into Sunday's derby at the Etihad Stadium on the back of four successive league wins, a run that included victories over Arsenal and Liverpool, but hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden earned City a crushing victory.

Motor racing-Singapore victory was Perez's best drive yet, says Horner

Sergio Perez's Singapore Grand Prix victory was 'world class' and his best drive yet in Formula One, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said on Sunday. The race ended with Perez subject to a stewards' investigation for possible safety car infringements, but with the eventual five second time penalty making no difference to the result.

Tennis-Britain's Norrie out of Japan Open with COVID as ATP Finals hopes to take hit

Briton Cameron Norrie's hopes of qualifying for November's ATP Finals took a hit after he was forced to pull out of this week's Japan Open due to a positive COVID-19 test. Norrie also withdrew from the Korea Open on Friday, ahead of his quarter-final tie against American Jenson Brooksby.

How a deadly crush at an Indonesia soccer match unfolded

A soccer match at a stadium in Indonesia has ended in disaster, with at least 125 people killed and more than 320 injured after police sought to quell violence on the pitch, authorities said on Sunday. Here is how events unfolded: At 8 p.m. local time on Saturday, a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya kicks off at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang in East Java, Indonesia.

NFL-Doctor who evaluated Dolphins' Tagovailoa for concussion fired, ESPN reports

An unaffiliated doctor involved in the decision to clear Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he was evaluated for a concussion during a game against Buffalo has been fired, according to an ESPN report on Saturday. ESPN, which cited a National Football League (NFL) source, said the neurotrauma consultant made "several mistakes" while evaluating Tagovailoa, who seemed to exhibit concussion symptoms after hitting his head on the ground during Sunday's game.

Soccer-Haaland, Foden hat-tricks as dazzling City humble United

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks to fire champions Manchester City to a rampant 6-3 thrashing of local rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday. City's football was slick, incisive and ruthless in its execution as Haaland claimed his third hat-trick in eight league games and Foden netted his first Premier League treble on a humbling afternoon for United.

