Meghana powers India to 181/4 against Malaysia in Asia Cup

PTI | Sylhet | Updated: 03-10-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 14:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

Opener Sabbhineni Meghana (69) cracked her maiden T20I half- century to power India to 181 for 4 against Malaysia in their Asia Cup match here on Monday.

Replacing vice-captain Smriti Mandhana at the top, Meghana reached a career-best 69 in 53 deliveries before Shafali Verma scored a scratchy 39-ball 46.

For Malaysia, 17-year-old Nur Dania Syuhada (2/9) and skipper Winifred Duraisingam (2/36) picked two wickets each.

Brief Score: India: 181 for 4 in 20 overs (Sabbhineni Meghana 69, Shafali Verma 46; Nur Dania Syuhada (2/9), Winifred Duraisingam 2/36.)

