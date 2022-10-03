Left Menu

Rugby-Wales to meet England, South Africa in World Cup warm-up tests

Wales will host Rugby World Cup warm-up internationals against both England and South Africa in Cardiff next August, the three rugby unions announced simultaneously on Monday. England will also play a warm-up test against Fiji at Twickenham on Aug. 26 and are to fit in another warm-up test on Aug. 19, with the opposition and venue still to be announced, the Rugby Football Union said. The 2023 World Cup in France kicks off on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 16:07 IST
Representative image

Wales will host Rugby World Cup warm-up internationals against both England and South Africa in Cardiff next August, the three rugby unions announced simultaneously on Monday. England and Wales will meet in a doubleheader, first at the Principality Stadium on Aug. 5 and then at Twickenham in London one week later.

Wales will then host the Springboks in Cardiff on Aug. 19. England will also play a warm-up test against Fiji at Twickenham on Aug. 26 and are to fit in another warm-up test on Aug. 19, with the opposition and venue still to be announced, the Rugby Football Union said.

The 2023 World Cup in France kicks off on Sept. 8. England's first group game is against Argentina in Marseille on Sept. 9, while South Africa begin the defense of their title against Scotland, at the same venue the next day.

Wales' opening game is against Fiji in Bordeaux on Sept. 10.

