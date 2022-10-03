Left Menu

Kohli rested from final T20I against South Africa

After the final game against the Proteas, Kohli will link up with the squad in Mumbai from where the team is scheduled to leave for Australia on October 6 for the T20 World Cup.The former India captain smashed an unbeaten 49 off 28 balls on Sunday as India won the second T20I by 16 runs to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 03-10-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 16:19 IST
Kohli rested from final T20I against South Africa
Virat Kohli. (Photo- Virat Kohli Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Star India batter Virat Kohli has been rested from the third and final T20 international against South Africa here on Tuesday.

Following the series-clinching win in Guwahati on Sunday, Kohli flew to Mumbai on Monday morning. ''He has been rested from the final T20I,'' said a BCCI official. After the final game against the Proteas, Kohli will link up with the squad in Mumbai from where the team is scheduled to leave for Australia on October 6 for the T20 World Cup.

The former India captain smashed an unbeaten 49 off 28 balls on Sunday as India won the second T20I by 16 runs to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series. The last time Kohli was rested, from the away ODI and T20Is against the West Indies, questions were asked on the decision as he was going through a prolonged lean patch then. He took a month off the game and did not even touch his bat for the duration of the break, a first for Kohli in 10 years by his own admission. However, he is back to his best and has been scoring valuable runs for the team since the Asia Cup last month when he scored a much-awaited hundred after almost three years.

Shreyas Iyer, who was drafted into the side following Deepak Hooda's injury, is expected to take Kohli's place. Since the Asia Cup, Kohli has amassed 404 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 141.75, including three fifties and a hundred.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
3
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022