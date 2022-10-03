Left Menu

Soccer-Lyon drawn with Arsenal and Juve in women's Champions League

Defending champions Olympique Lyonnais will play Arsenal and Juventus in the women's Champions League group stage after the draw was held in Nyon on Monday. Twice winners VfL Wolfsburg will face Slavia Prague, St Polten and Champions League debutants AS Roma.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 17:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Defending champions Olympique Lyonnais will play Arsenal and Juventus in the women's Champions League group stage after the draw was held in Nyon on Monday. Lyon, who have won the competition a record eight times, will also face Zurich in the group stage which begins on Oct. 19 and ends on Dec. 22.

Last year's runners-up Barcelona were drawn with Bayern Munich, Rosengard and Benfica. Twice winners VfL Wolfsburg will face Slavia Prague, St Polten and Champions League debutants AS Roma. Women's Super League champions Chelsea were drawn alongside twice runners-up Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and Vllaznia -- the first Albanian team to reach the last-16 stage of the competition.

GROUP STAGE DRAW Group A: Chelsea, Paris St Germain, Real Madrid, Vllaznia

Group B: Wolfsburg, Slavia Prague, St Polten, AS Roma Group C: Lyon, Arsenal, Juventus, Zurich

Group D: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Rosengard, Benfica

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

