Bumrah out of T20 World Cup with back injury: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.Bumrah was initially ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury.While the BCCI will be naming a replacement for Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon, one among Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar will make it to the main squad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 20:51 IST
India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup due to a back injury, the BCCI announced on Monday.

That Bumrah is ruled out of the big-ticket event due to a stress fracture was first reported by the PTI on September 29. Bumrah's absence will certainly affect India's chances in the marquee event in Australia as the death bowling still remains a grey area.

The BCCI was awaiting medical reports while the pacer did his rehab at the National Cricket Academy but it was a foregone conclusion that he would be out for months.

''The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists,'' BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Bumrah was initially ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury.

While the BCCI will be naming a replacement for Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon, one among Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar will make it to the main squad. Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik is expected to be named in the stand by list.

Bumrah has had a history of back problem due to his slinging unorthodox front-on action which puts a lot of load on his back.

He was ruled out for three months in 2019 also with a minor stress fracture but this time, it could well be a case of at least four to six months of no show.

This year, Bumrah has played only 5 games each in three formats apart from 14 games for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

