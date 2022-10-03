Sports News Roundup: Patrick Mahomes tosses 3 TDs in win over Bucs; Padres clinch playoff berth despite loss and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Padres clinch playoff berth despite loss

The San Diego Padres clinched their first full-season playoff berth since 2006 Sunday afternoon despite losing 2-1 to the visiting Chicago White Sox in the rubber match of a three-game series. The Padres officially claimed a wild-card berth with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning when Miami defeated the Brewers in 12 innings in Milwaukee. San Diego had also reached the playoffs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Motor racing-Perez keeps Singapore win as Verstappen puts title celebrations on ice

Mexican Sergio Perez put in the drive of his life to take victory ahead of Charles Leclerc in Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix but his victory margin was later slashed as he collected a five-second time penalty for a safety car infringement. The Red Bull driver took the chequered flag 7.5 seconds ahead of his Monegasque rival after a slow burner, rain-delayed race interrupted by two safety car and five virtual safety car periods and called at its two-hour time limit after 59 of 61 laps.

NFL roundup: Patrick Mahomes tosses 3 TDs in win over Bucs

Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire found the end zone twice to fuel the visiting Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Mahomes completed 23 of 37 passes for 249 yards to exact a small measure of revenge for Kansas City's 31-9 loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Soccer-Madrid president Perez says fans are drifting away from football

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez said European football is "sick" and that changes are needed to stop younger fans drifting away from the sport, again touting the prospect of a Super League made up of the continent's elite clubs. Perez is one of the key architects of the European Super League, which folded less than 48 hours after it was announced in April last year, following an outcry by fans, governments and players.

Tennis-Swiatek to skip Billie Jean King Cup finals, complains about scheduling

Iga Swiatek will not play for Poland in next month's Billie Jean King Cup finals in Glasgow, the world number one said on Monday as she took issue with the sport's governing bodies and their handling of the tournament calendar. Swiatek had helped Poland progress to the finals in April but the tournament will be held from Nov. 8-13, just one day after the season-ending WTA Finals which will be held in Fort Worth, Texas this year.

NFL-Doctor who evaluated Dolphins' Tagovailoa for concussion fired, ESPN reports

An unaffiliated doctor involved in the decision to clear Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he was evaluated for a concussion during a game against Buffalo has been fired, according to an ESPN report on Saturday. ESPN, which cited a National Football League (NFL) source, said the neurotrauma consultant made "several mistakes" while evaluating Tagovailoa, who seemed to exhibit concussion symptoms after hitting his head on the ground during Sunday's game.

U.S. Supreme Court punts Oakland appeal over Las Vegas move by NFL's Raiders

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Oakland's bid to collect more than $240 million in damages from the National Football League and its 32 teams for allowing the Raiders franchise to relocate to Las Vegas in violation, according to the jilted California city, of federal antitrust law. The justices turned away Oakland's appeal of a lower court ruling in favor of the NFL and the Raiders, which moved to Las Vegas for the 2020 season. Oakland, which the Raiders previously left in order to play in Los Angeles only to return 13 years later in 1995, had sought monetary damages but was not demanding that the Raiders be forced to return to the city.

Soccer-Leaky Liverpool may have to learn how to defend differently, says Klopp

Liverpool are conceding too many similar goals in their matches this season and the players may need to get "back to basics" to tighten the defence to return to winning ways, manager Juergen Klopp said on Monday. Famed for their counter-pressing style which helped Liverpool compete on all four fronts last season, Klopp's side have leaked goals this season and kept only two clean sheets in all competitions.

Tennis-Djokovic cruises past Cilic to capture Tel Aviv title

Top seed Novak Djokovic produced a stellar display to sweep aside Croatian Marin Cilic 6-3 6-4 in the final of the ATP 250 Tel Aviv Open on Sunday and clinch his third title of the season. Djokovic, playing in his first singles event since winning a seventh Wimbledon crown in July, launched an early attack on his opponent's formidable serve as he broke Cilic in the second game before going on to take the opener in just under 50 minutes.

Soccer-Haaland, Foden hat-tricks as dazzling City humble United

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks to fire champions Manchester City to a rampant 6-3 thrashing of local rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday. City's football was slick, incisive and ruthless in its execution as Haaland claimed his third hat-trick in eight league games and Foden netted his first Premier League treble on a humbling afternoon for United.

