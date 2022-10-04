Left Menu

Soccer-Rangers, Wales midfielder Lawrence out until after World Cup

Scottish Premiership side Rangers and Wales national team will be without midfielder Tom Lawrence until after the World Cup due to a new injury, Rangers coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst said on Monday. He added Lawrence would likely need months, not weeks, to recover. "We are still diagnosing his injury but I don't think we will have him back before the World Cup," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2022 05:06 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 05:06 IST
Soccer-Rangers, Wales midfielder Lawrence out until after World Cup

Scottish Premiership side Rangers and Wales national team will be without midfielder Tom Lawrence until after the World Cup due to a new injury, Rangers coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst said on Monday. Lawrence was recovering from the injury suffered in a league match against Ross County in August but sustained a new one in training this week, the coach said.

"We have to wait (to see) how long he will be out but I think it is going to be longer term," van Bronckhorst said ahead of Rangers' Champions League clash at Liverpool on Tuesday. He added Lawrence would likely need months, not weeks, to recover.

"We are still diagnosing his injury but I don't think we will have him back before the World Cup," he said. The World Cup in Qatar is due to kick off on Nov. 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
Shootout at mall in western Mexico shocks residents

Shootout at mall in western Mexico shocks residents

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022