Soccer-Rangers, Wales midfielder Lawrence out until after World Cup
Scottish Premiership side Rangers and Wales national team will be without midfielder Tom Lawrence until after the World Cup due to a new injury, Rangers coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst said on Monday. He added Lawrence would likely need months, not weeks, to recover. "We are still diagnosing his injury but I don't think we will have him back before the World Cup," he said.
Scottish Premiership side Rangers and Wales national team will be without midfielder Tom Lawrence until after the World Cup due to a new injury, Rangers coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst said on Monday. Lawrence was recovering from the injury suffered in a league match against Ross County in August but sustained a new one in training this week, the coach said.
"We have to wait (to see) how long he will be out but I think it is going to be longer term," van Bronckhorst said ahead of Rangers' Champions League clash at Liverpool on Tuesday. He added Lawrence would likely need months, not weeks, to recover.
"We are still diagnosing his injury but I don't think we will have him back before the World Cup," he said. The World Cup in Qatar is due to kick off on Nov. 20.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Injured Phillips could return for World Cup but may need surgery: Guardiola
Carter-Vickers, Richards to miss US World Cup warmups
PREVIEW-Cricket-England and Pakistan to use T20 series to gauge World Cup readiness
India look to lock middle-order, sixth bowler ahead of T20 World Cup
Bacuya introduced as Official Mascot of FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023