Left Menu

Tennis-Kyrgios seeking to have assault charge dismissed on mental health grounds - media

Australian media reported in July that the charge was related to a complaint made by a former girlfriend. Kyrgios in February wrote on social media about battling depression and substance abuse around the time of the 2019 Australian Open, but said he had since turned his life around.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 04-10-2022 06:40 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 06:40 IST
Tennis-Kyrgios seeking to have assault charge dismissed on mental health grounds - media
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios is seeking to have his assault charge dismissed on mental health grounds, media reported on Tuesday. Kyrgios is facing a charge of common assault in relation to an incident in January 2021 which his barrister said involved a "domestic relationship".

Kyrgios's lawyer, Michael Kukulies-Smith, requested an adjournment at the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday to allow time to prepare forensic mental health reports on his client, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. The adjournment was granted by the court, the ABC said.

The case is expected to return to court in February. Kyrgios is competing at the Japan Open in Tokyo and did not appear in court.

Police charged Kyrgios following allegations made in Dec. 2021. Australian media reported in July that the charge was related to a complaint made by a former girlfriend.

Kyrgios in February wrote on social media about battling depression and substance abuse around the time of the 2019 Australian Open, but said he had since turned his life around. The 27-year-old was originally to appear in court in July but the case was adjourned to August and then pushed back another six weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
Shootout at mall in western Mexico shocks residents

Shootout at mall in western Mexico shocks residents

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022