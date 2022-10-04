Left Menu

Gonzalo Higuaín to retire at end of MLS season at age 34

Higuan says he will retire from soccer after Inter Miamis Major League Soccer season ends.The 34-year-old striker joined Miami in September 2020. He won three Spanish league titles and three Italian league titles, plus one Europa League.Higuan scored 31 goals in 75 international appearances for Argentina from 2009-18, playing in the 2014 World Cup final loss to Germany.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 04-10-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 09:39 IST
Gonzalo Higuaín to retire at end of MLS season at age 34
Gonzalo Higuaín Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Higuaín says he will retire from soccer after Inter Miami's Major League Soccer season ends.

The 34-year-old striker joined Miami in September 2020. He has 14 league goals this season, including 12 in his last 15 matches, and 27 goals in 65 games with Miami, which is in contention for a playoff spot with one game left in the regular season.

He made the announcement at a news conference on Monday.

Higuaín also played for River Plate (2005-07), Real Madrid (2007-13), Napoli (2013-16), Juventus (2016-20), AC Milan (2018-19) and Chelsea (2019). He won three Spanish league titles and three Italian league titles, plus one Europa League.

Higuaín scored 31 goals in 75 international appearances for Argentina from 2009-18, playing in the 2014 World Cup final loss to Germany. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

