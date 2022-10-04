Left Menu

Bairstow broke leg in 3 places and dislocated ankle

All in all I have done a proper job on it He had successful surgery more than a week later, and wont play again until next year.The first targets in mind are getting me back on my 2 feet again and making sure its right, he wrote.Bairstow was named Englands best test player of the summer.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-10-2022 10:10 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 10:06 IST
Bairstow broke leg in 3 places and dislocated ankle
Jonny Bairstow Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England batsman Jonny Bairstow has revealed the extent of the freak injury that prevents him from playing at the T20 World Cup this month.

Bairstow broke his left leg and dislocated his left ankle while playing golf a month ago north of Leeds, just hours after being named in England's squad for the World Cup in Australia and one of the team's opening bats.

He slipped and overcompensated trying to regain balance. He's revealed letting out uncontrollable screams.

''The actual injury was as such ... a broken fibula in 3 places which required a plate, I dislocated my ankle which in turn meant I did my syndesmosis joint and lateral ligament along with a couple more bits,'' he wrote on Monday on Instagram. ''All in all I have done a proper job on it!'' He had successful surgery more than a week later, and won't play again until next year.

''The first targets in mind are getting me back on my 2 feet again and making sure its right,'' he wrote.

Bairstow was named England's best test player of the summer. He hit four centuries and amassed 681 runs at an average of 75.6 during the best year of his Test career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
Shootout at mall in western Mexico shocks residents

Shootout at mall in western Mexico shocks residents

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022