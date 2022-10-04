Bengaluru FC Sign Two-year Deal with Parimatch News

Parimatch News-a sports, e-sports and entertainment outlet dedicated to producing high-quality sports coverage and cutting-edge analytics for sports fans across India-has signed a two-year agreement with ISL outfit Bengaluru FC to have naming rights on the backs of the players' jerseys, ahead of the 2022-23 season. This latest deal inked by Parimatch News continues the brand's strategy of supporting the Beautiful Game in India, to facilitate its growth in every part of the country and give a boost to talent at all levels. Bengaluru Football Club is a one-time winner of the Indian Super League, tasting success in 2018-19 a year after finishing runner-up in its debut season in the league. BFC will be hoping that the alliance with Parimatch News will bring about a change in on-field fortunes after it finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the last two seasons, and will be eager to prove that it belongs at the very top of the Indian game's grandest stage. Shared Dmitry Belianin, CCO, "We are proud to associate with former champs Bengaluru FC. For Parimatch News, this is another step along the road of building a relationship with the ISL brand, to enable the growth of the sport in the country. We are confident this partnership will bring rewards to both parties, and also help us widen our reach in Indian football." "We're really glad to partner with Parimatch News, because their brand's vision aligns with promoting sport in India, especially football. As a club, we're really looking forward to this association, and all the possibilities it opens up in terms of taking football to our supporters and the masses," said Bengaluru FC CEO, MandarTamhane. Bengaluru FC, who won the Indian Super League title in 2018-19 a year after finishing runner-up in their debut season, are current champions of the Durand Cup, having won 2-1 against Mumbai City FC in the final in Kolkata. Bengaluru FC begin their Indian Super League campaign with a clash against NorthEast United FC, at the SreeKanteerava Stadium, on October 8th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)