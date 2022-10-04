Left Menu

Soccer-City's Haaland hails chemistry with De Bruyne

Erling Haaland took his tally to 14 Premier League goals with a hat-trick in Sunday's 6-3 drubbing of Manchester United and the Manchester City striker said the chemistry he had forged with Kevin De Bruyne has been a big factor in his success.

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 12:35 IST
Soccer-City's Haaland hails chemistry with De Bruyne
Erling Haaland Image Credit: ANI

Erling Haaland took his tally to 14 Premier League goals with a hat-trick in Sunday's 6-3 drubbing of Manchester United and the Manchester City striker said the chemistry he had forged with Kevin De Bruyne has been a big factor in his success. Belgian De Bruyne has assisted on four of Haaland's league goals, laying on two in Sunday's derby win.

"It's insane, the passes, we find each other," Haaland, who joined the Premier League champions in the close season, told City's website in an interview published on Monday. "I have only been at the club a couple of months, but the chemistry feels so natural. This may be the best part.

"It's natural, that I go on the run, and he finds me. When this feels natural, there is nothing better. "It is fantastic, it is really something special, but we cannot forget about the others. Kevin is one player, but I could stand there all day and talk about everybody else. It is not only him, but there are also so many others and other amazing passes."

City host FC Copenhagen in the Champions League midweek before returning to domestic action against Southampton on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022