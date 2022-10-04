Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Phillies seal wild card, end playoff drought; Tennis-Kyrgios seeking to have assault charge dismissed on mental health grounds - media and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Phillies seal wild card, end playoff drought

Aaron Nola carried a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber produced his eighth multi-homer game of the season as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies clinched their first postseason berth since 2011 with a 3-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday. The Phillies secured the third and final National League wild-card spot with their win, coincidentally in the same ballpark where they last clinched a postseason bid on Sept. 14, 2011.

Tennis-Kyrgios seeking to have assault charge dismissed on mental health grounds - media

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios is seeking to have his assault charge dismissed on mental health grounds, media reported on Tuesday. Kyrgios is facing a charge of common assault in relation to an incident in January 2021 which his barrister said involved a "domestic relationship".

Soccer-Several French cities to ban Qatar World Cup fan zones, giant screens

Several major French cities including Lille, Strasbourg and Bordeaux said they will not organise fan zones or put up giant outdoor screens to show Qatar World Cup soccer matches in protest against ecological and humanitarian issues. Leftist and ecologist mayors in those cities said the loss of immigrant workers' lives during the construction of the stadia in Qatar and the energy that will be wasted to cool the sports arenas means they would not promote the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 events.

Rugby-Red Roses prop Brown out of England's World Cup opener with COVID-19

Shaunagh Brown will miss England's opening match of the women's Rugby World Cup against Fiji after testing positive for COVID-19, the team said on Monday. Prop Brown, who will have to stay in isolation for seven days, is the second England player to test positive for the virus after roommate Sadia Kabeya, who has completed her isolation period.

Soccer-City's Haaland hails chemistry with De Bruyne

Erling Haaland took his tally to 14 Premier League goals with a hat-trick in Sunday's 6-3 drubbing of Manchester United and the Manchester City striker said the chemistry he had forged with Kevin De Bruyne has been a big factor in his success. Belgian De Bruyne has assisted on four of Haaland's league goals, laying on two in Sunday's derby win.

U.S. Supreme Court punts Oakland appeal over Las Vegas move by NFL's Raiders

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Oakland's bid to collect more than $240 million in damages from the National Football League and its 32 teams for allowing the Raiders franchise to relocate to Las Vegas in violation, according to the jilted California city, of federal antitrust law. The justices turned away Oakland's appeal of a lower court ruling in favor of the NFL and the Raiders, which moved to Las Vegas for the 2020 season. Oakland, which the Raiders previously left in order to play in Los Angeles only to return 13 years later in 1995, had sought monetary damages but was not demanding that the Raiders be forced to return to the city.

Soccer-Inquiry shows abuse, misconduct 'systemic' in U.S. top-flight NWSL

An independent investigation released on Monday showed abuse and misconduct "had become systemic" in the U.S. top-flight National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and that the league, teams, and the governing U.S. Soccer body failed to adequately protect players. NWSL was forced into a reckoning a year ago as a report from The Athletic outlined allegations of sexual abuse by former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley, after speaking to more than a dozen players he had coached since 2010.

Soccer-Informal workers at risk of exploitation in Qatar during World Cup - U.S. official

Workers in Qatar's informal economy are especially at risk of exploitation during this year's soccer World Cup and Doha must strive to prosecute human traffickers and identify their victims, U.S. Under Secretary of State, Uzra Zeya told Reuters. The Gulf Arab state has come under intense scrutiny and criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers in the run-up to hosting the tournament next month, the first Middle Eastern country to do so.

Tony La Russa confirms plan to leave White Sox post

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa confirmed his retirement Monday and revealed that a second health condition has led to him leaving his post with one year remaining on his contract. Multiple outlets have reported in recent days that La Russa intended to step aside. He has not managed the team since Aug. 30, citing a health concern.

Soccer-Ukraine to join bid for 2030 World Cup - report

Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 soccer World Cup, The Times reported on Monday.

Ukraine would host one of the groups in the tournament under the plan which is understood to have been sanctioned by Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and the governments of Spain and Portugal, The Times said.

