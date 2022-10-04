Women's Asia Cup: Jemimah, Deepti power India to 178/5 against UAE
PTI | Sylhet | Updated: 04-10-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 14:48 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored with an unbeaten 75 while Deepta Sharma scored 64 as India posted a huge 178 for five against UAE in a Women's Asia Cup match here on Tuesday.
India struggled early on, losing three quick wickets but Jemimah and Deepti shared a 128-run stand to infuse life into their innings.
The inexperienced UAE bowlers cut a sorry figure.
Brief Score: India: 178 for 5 in 20 overs. (Jemimah Rodrigues 75 not out, Deepti Sharma 64; Suraksha Kotte 1/14, Esha Oza 1/27).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
