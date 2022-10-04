Akhil Rabindra finishes 8th in European GT4 season
Akhil Rabindra, the only Indian on the European GT4 Series Grid, finished the season in an impressive 8th position in the silver drivers category with 88 points. The 26-year-old finished the season after completing Round 6 at the Circuit Barcelona with a P14 and P11 finish in the silver category. Akhil drives the Aston Martin Vantage GT4 car for the team, Racing Spirit of Léman along with his co-driver Tom Lanning. The team finished fourth overall in the team table in the silver category.
The weekend for Akhil started with a P10 in Qualification 2 with best timings of 1:55.195 from 4 laps. His co-driver Canning had earlier finished P2 in Qualifying 1 with a time of 1:54.089 in 6 laps.
In Race 1, Akhil finished in P14 along with his co-driver for a combined time of 1:01:47.965 over 23 laps. In Race 2, they finished in a better position from the first race to finish P11 over 18 laps in 1:00:53.091.
