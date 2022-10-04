Parimatch Enters the 22/23 Season with 4 EPL Club Partnerships

Leicester City, Chelsea, and Aston Villa will be joined by Newcastle United New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The international betting brand Parimatch is adding another club to its English Premier League partnerships roster: Newcastle United. It will join the company of Leicester City, Chelsea, and Aston Villa. The contract with the latter was recently extended for another season. Each partnership within the Premier League, one of the strongest and most popular football leagues in the world, boosts Parimatch expansion into global sports and gives a powerful reason for pride. The brand is currently an official partner of the significant share of EPL clubs and they all share values and aspirations for reaching new heights. It's honored by this fact and excited about all the activities that the Parimatch brand will implement with our partners during the upcoming season. youtu.be/j9f473cY-Q4 “We're thrilled to be working with Parimatch again this season, in what is an exciting period of change for the club. We look forward to engaging closely with our fans through a number of competitions throughout the season,” - Tom Glick, President of Business at Chelsea FC. “It is fantastic that we have extended our partnership with Parimatch into the 22/23 season. We greatly value the support of our partners and look forward to what we can achieve together this year,” - Nicola Ibbetson, Chief Commercial Officer at Aston Villa. “Parimatch is one of the fastest growing online sports betting brands and we are pleased to welcome it to our growing family of commercial partners. We are growing our partnership portfolio across new areas and markets and we are delighted to work with those who are so passionate about our common values and look forward to working with Parimatch throughout the season,” - Dale Aitchison, Head of Commercial at Newcastle. “At Leicester City, we are happy to take our partnership with Parimatch into the new season and look forward to working together to take our collaborations even further. This is an exciting period for both parties and I’m keen to see what we can achieve together in the future,” - Dan Barnett, Commercial Director at Leicester City FC. The contracts cover different scopes of cooperation. While the partnerships with Aston Villa and Newcastle focus on media rights, the cooperation with Leicester and Chelsea covers offline and digital rights, tickets and hospitality, club products, exclusive access to club assets, and more.

