Jemi and Deepti batted really well to get us back in the game: Smriti Mandhana

Stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana appreciated the innings of experienced batters Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma to bail India out after the team suffered a setback at the beginning of the innings. The stylish left-hander praised the batters and said, "Jemi and Deepti batted really well to help us get back in the game. They batted well."

Smriti however gave credit to the UAE bowlers for their excellent bowling in the powerplay resulting in quick wickets for the team and pushing India on the back foot. "I think they bowled really well in the powerplay," said the southpaw.

The batter was critical of the Indian fielding as the team dropped a catch and said, "We had one dropped catch. They didn't give their wicket away." She defended the team's bowlers who bowled well but managed just four wickets in the match and said, "Our bowlers did execute their plans well. We have Pakistan and Bangladesh coming up, match practice before that will always help us."

Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 76-run knock and an impressive performance from bowlers helped the Indian women's cricket team defeat UAE by 104 runs in their third Women's Asia Cup 2022 match at Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The women in blue now lead the points table with a third consecutive win.

Chasing a target of 179, the UAE innings never got going as the team kept losing wickets with the batters not showing any form of aggression or intent. Earlier stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana elected to bat first as India posted a huge total propelled by half-centuries from Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma. India recovered from early setbacks against UAE to post a challenging total of 178/5.

Rodrigues carried her bat through with a brilliant 75 not out and Deepti (64) played a superb knock to set the UAE a daunting chase. Smriti Mandhana replaced Harmanpreet Kaur as the captain after Kaur was rested for the game. (ANI)

