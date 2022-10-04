Left Menu

3rd T20I, Ind vs SA: Rossouw's unbeaten ton guides visitors to 227/3

Southpaw Rilee Rossouw went on to score his maiden T20I ton off just 48 balls. David Miller walked in to bat and scored 19 off 5 balls to take Proteas' total to a massive 227/3 in 20 overs.

Rilee Rossouw in action against India in Indore T20I (Image: Proteas men Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Rilee Rossouw's unbeaten ton and Quinton de Kock's half-century guided South Africa to a massive 227/3 in 20 overs against India at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Put into bat South Africa got off to a steady start as Quinton de Kock and skipper Temba Bavuma looked solid. However, India soon got the first breakthrough. Umesh Yadav dismissed Proteas skipper Bavuma for 3 off eight balls with the visitors' score at 30.

Quinton de Kock was then joined by Rilee Rossouw and the duo struck a partnership to take team's total beyond the 50-run mark in 6.2 overs. The de Kock-Rossouw duo shifted gears to take team's total triple-figure mark in just 10.1 overs, and in the process, the wicket-keeper batter notched up his half-century off 33 balls. The 90-run partnership was broken when Shreyas Iyer ran out Quinton de Kock for 68 off 43 balls.

Despite losing his partner Rossouw went on to score his fifty off just 27 balls and took his team's total beyond the 150-run mark in 14.4 overs. Tristan Stubbs then joined 32-year-old Rossouw and the duo together notched up fifty runs in 26 balls. The visitors went past the 200-run mark in just 18.4 overs.

Rossouw-Stubbs went on to score 87 runs for the third wicket. Deepak Chahar went on to break the partnership dismissing Stubbs for 23. Southpaw Rossouw went on to score his maiden T20I ton off just 48 balls. David Miller walked in to bat and scored 19 off 5 balls to take Proteas' total to a massive 227/3 in 20 overs putting much pressure on the Indian team who will now chase 228 to sweep the series 3-0.

Brief scores: South Africa 227/3 in 20 overs (Rilee Rossouw 100*, Quinton de Kock 68; Umesh Yadav 1/34) vs India. (ANI)

