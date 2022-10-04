Left Menu

Rugby-England's George to miss autumn tests with foot injury

Saracens hooker Jamie George will miss all of England's autumn internationals after picking up a foot injury during Saturday's 51-18 win over Leicester Tigers in the Premiership, the London club said on Tuesday.

Saracens hooker Jamie George will miss all of England's autumn internationals after picking up a foot injury during Saturday's 51-18 win over Leicester Tigers in the Premiership, the London club said on Tuesday. The 31-year-old will be out of action for about 10 weeks and will therefore be unable to join up with England as Eddie Jones's team play Argentina, Japan, New Zealand, and South Africa throughout November.

"It is expected that he will be out for around ten weeks, returning in early December," Saracens said in a statement. Saracens lead the Premiership table with 15 points after three matches and will travel to Newcastle Falcons on Sunday after Wednesday's clash with Northampton Saints in the group stage of the Premiership Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

