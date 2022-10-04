Sports News Roundup: Phillies seal wild card, end playoff drought; Former Formula One supremo Ecclestone to face fraud trial next year and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-ITF working with WTA on 2023 calendar after Swiatek pulls out of BJK Cup

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) will work with the women's body (WTA) to ensure players can play in WTA and ITF tournaments after Iga Swiatek opted to skip the Billie Jean King Cup, the world tennis governing body said on Tuesday. World number one Swiatek said she had no choice but to pull out of the Nov. 8-13 Billie Jean King Cup finals citing potential travel fatigue as the tournament in Glasgow begins a day after the WTA Finals wraps up in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tear gas, locked gates led to Indonesian soccer stampede, spectators say

It was the closing stages of the match, a soccer derby in Indonesia's East Java province, and 29-year-old spectator Ahmad Nizar Habibi said he had a gut feeling things were about to turn ugly. "I wanted to leave, but suddenly I heard explosions," he said, describing rounds of tear gas fired as Saturday's night-time match ended and fans invaded the field, angered by the home team's loss.

Formula E will have the 'road relevance' to overtake F1, says Filippi

Formula One is enjoying a boom in popularity but electric Formula E will ultimately be the main focus of manufacturers and sponsors seeking road relevance and green credentials, Envision Racing team boss Sylvain Filippi predicted on Tuesday. Speaking at the Reuters IMPACT conference in London, Filippi said internal combustion engine-based championships like Formula One would struggle to argue relevance as electric car ownership rises.

MLB roundup: Phillies seal wild card, end playoff drought

Aaron Nola carried a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber produced his eighth multi-homer game of the season as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies clinched their first postseason berth since 2011 with a 3-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday. The Phillies secured the third and final National League wild-card spot with their win, coincidentally in the same ballpark where they last clinched a postseason bid on Sept. 14, 2011.

Motor racing-Saudi discussing security concerns with F1 - sports minister

Saudi Arabia's sports minister said he had met drivers and Formula One bosses to address security concerns after missile attacks overshadowed this year's race in Jeddah. Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels hit an oil storage facility about 15km to the east of the Jeddah Corniche track in March, with smoke visible as cars lapped the Red Sea circuit during practice.

Former Formula One supremo Ecclestone to face fraud trial next year

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone was told in court on Tuesday he will face trial next year for a charge of tax fraud related to more than 400 million pounds ($454 million) of overseas assets. The 91-year-old appeared at London's Southwark Crown Court accompanied by his wife Fabiana, having indicated a not guilty plea to one count of fraud by false representation at a hearing last month.

Athletics-Jim Redmond, father of former British 400m runner Derek, dies 81

Former British athlete Derek Redmond's father Jim, who helped his injured son finish the 1992 Olympics 400 metres semi-final in what was one of sport's most memorable moments, has died aged 81. Derek, who was in fine form heading into the Barcelona Games, had posted the fastest time in his heat but tore his hamstring on the back straight. But instead of seeking medical attention, he attempted to hobble to the finish line.

Horse racing-Aga Khan end Soumillon retainer after elbowing incident

Belgian jockey Christophe Soumillon's retainer with Aga Khan Studs in France has been terminated after he elbowed fellow rider Rossa Ryan out of the saddle at Saint-Cloud on Friday. Soumillon, who is one of racing's most successful jockeys, was issued a 60-day ban for the incident. Ryan escaped unhurt despite being unseated and falling to the ground.

Soccer-City's Haaland hails chemistry with De Bruyne

Erling Haaland took his tally to 14 Premier League goals with a hat-trick in Sunday's 6-3 drubbing of Manchester United and the Manchester City striker said the chemistry he had forged with Kevin De Bruyne has been a big factor in his success. Belgian De Bruyne has assisted on four of Haaland's league goals, laying on two in Sunday's derby win.

Soccer-UEFA games to hold moment of silence in memory of Indonesian stadium disaster victims

A moment of silence will be held at all matches in European competitions this week in memory of the victims of the Indonesian stadium disaster that killed at least 125 people, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday. Hundreds of spectators were crushed as they tried to flee the overpacked stadium in Malang, East Java on Saturday, after police fired tear gas to disperse agitated fans of the losing home team, Arema FC, who had poured onto the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)