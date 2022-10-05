Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool stroll past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2022 02:26 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 02:26 IST
Liverpool put their recent stutters behind them to comfortably beat Rangers 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday and move into second spot in Group A.

The win, thanks to a sumptuous first-half free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold and a second-half penalty by Mohamed Salah, put the six-times European champions on six points after three games - three points behind leaders Napoli. The Scots, who barely threatened Liverpool to the disappointment of their passionate fans complete with a bagpipe-player, remain bottom of the group on zero points.

In need of a morale booster after their poor start to the Premier League, Liverpool's four-man attack of Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez swarmed over Rangers from the off. By contrast, the visitors' Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos was largely isolated.

