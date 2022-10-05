Left Menu

Soccer-Misfiring Tottenham draw 0-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt

Europa League winners Eintracht and Tottenham are both on four points from three matches, with Sporting Lisbon in top spot on six despite their 4-1 loss to bottom club Olympique de Marseille, who have three points.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 05-10-2022 02:31 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 02:31 IST
Soccer-Misfiring Tottenham draw 0-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Country:
  • Germany

Tottenham Hotspur squandered a string of chances and failed to get a shot for more than 80 minutes, settling for a goalless draw at Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday in Champions League Group D. Spurs, who lost 3-1 to London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, had plenty of opportunities through Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Ivan Perisic, especially in the first half, but have now gone seven European away matches without a win.

It was also the fifth straight game in the competition that they did not score in the first half. Europa League winners Eintracht and Tottenham are both on four points from three matches, with Sporting Lisbon in top spot on six despite their 4-1 loss to bottom club Olympique de Marseille, who have three points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022