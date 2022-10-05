Soccer-Misfiring Tottenham draw 0-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt

Tottenham Hotspur squandered a string of chances and failed to get a shot for more than 80 minutes, settling for a goalless draw at Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday in Champions League Group D. Spurs, who lost 3-1 to London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, had plenty of opportunities through Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Ivan Perisic, especially in the first half, but have now gone seven European away matches without a win.

It was also the fifth straight game in the competition that they did not score in the first half. Europa League winners Eintracht and Tottenham are both on four points from three matches, with Sporting Lisbon in top spot on six despite their 4-1 loss to bottom club Olympique de Marseille, who have three points.

