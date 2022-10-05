Soccer-Calhanoglu scores as Inter Milan sink Barcelona
The Turkish midfielder slotted home a clinical strike from just outside the area, with the ball going into the corner to the goalkeeper’s right in added time before the break. The home win lifted Inter to second place in Group C on six points, three behind leaders Bayern Munich and three in front of Barcelona.
Inter Milan bounced back after two consecutive losses in Serie A with a crucial Champions League 1-0 win against Barcelona on Tuesday thanks to a Hakan Calhanoglu goal. The Turkish midfielder slotted home a clinical strike from just outside the area, with the ball going into the corner to the goalkeeper’s right in added time before the break.
The home win lifted Inter to second place in Group C on six points, three behind leaders Bayern Munich and three in front of Barcelona. Inter and Barca will face each other again next week at the Camp Nou.
