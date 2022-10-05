Soccer-Brugge upset Atletico 2-0 to remain unbeaten in Group B

Goals from Club Brugge forwards Kamal Sowah and Ferran Jutgla saw the Belgians beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at home on Tuesday to extend their unbeaten run in Champions League Group B this season. The hosts took the lead in the 36th minute when Jutgla's low pass across the goal found Sowah, who tapped tyjer ball into an empty net for his second European goal in three games.

Jutgla doubled the lead in the 62nd after winger Tajon Buchanan calmly waited for the right moment to set up the Spaniard inside the box. Atletico had a chance to get back into the match with a penalty 15 minutes later but Antoine Griezmann lashed the ball against the bar and moments later the Frenchman thought he had scrored but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Brugge, who have yet to concede a goal in the campaign, remain top of the group on nine points. Atletico, Bayer Leverkusen and FC Porto have three points each after Porto picked up their first points with a 2-0 win against the Germans. Brugge and Atletico will face each other again next Wednesday in the reverse fixture in Madrid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)