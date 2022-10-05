Left Menu

Soccer-Misfiring Tottenham draw 0-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt

Ivan Perisic could have done better when his shot also missed the mark as Spurs lacked efficiency with their finish in the final third. The Germans, in their maiden Champions League campaign, remained solid at the back and had a golden opportunity through Ansgar Knauff but goalkeeper Hugo Lloris did well to save it.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2022 02:51 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 02:51 IST
Soccer-Misfiring Tottenham draw 0-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt

Tottenham Hotspur squandered a string of chances and failed to get a shot on target for more than 80 minutes, settling for a 0-0 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt in Champions League Group D on Tuesday.

Spurs, who lost 3-1 to rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, had plenty of opportunities through Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Ivan Perisic, especially in the first half, but have now gone seven European away matches without a win. Europa League winners Eintracht and Spurs are both on four points from three matches, with Sporting in top spot on six despite their 4-1 loss to bottom club Olympique de Marseille, who have three points.

In an entertaining first half Tottenham's intensity was up from their London derby defeat and Kane had two chances in quick succession, narrowly failing to connect with Son's inswinging delivery in the 27th and then firing just wide a minute later. Ivan Perisic could have done better when his shot also missed the mark as Spurs lacked efficiency with their finish in the final third.

The Germans, in their maiden Champions League campaign, remained solid at the back and had a golden opportunity through Ansgar Knauff but goalkeeper Hugo Lloris did well to save it. The two sides meet again next week in London.

