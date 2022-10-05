Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge

Tournament host Tiger Woods was not listed in the initial field for the 20-man Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas in December that was released on Tuesday but could still be added as three exemption slots will be named at a later date.

Woods has played in three majors this year after a February 2021 car crash that nearly cost him his right leg but has not given any indication when he will tee it up next.

Tear gas, locked gates led to Indonesian soccer stampede, spectators say

It was the closing stages of the match, a soccer derby in Indonesia's East Java province, and 29-year-old spectator Ahmad Nizar Habibi said he had a gut feeling things were about to turn ugly. "I wanted to leave, but suddenly I heard explosions," he said, describing rounds of tear gas fired as Saturday's night-time match ended and fans invaded the field, angered by the home team's loss.

Formula E will have the 'road relevance' to overtake F1, says Filippi

Formula One is enjoying a boom in popularity but electric Formula E will ultimately be the main focus of manufacturers and sponsors seeking road relevance and green credentials, Envision Racing team boss Sylvain Filippi predicted on Tuesday. Speaking at the Reuters IMPACT conference in London, Filippi said internal combustion engine-based championships like Formula One would struggle to argue relevance as electric car ownership rises.

Rugby-Research shows huge spike in MND risk among former international players

A new study looking at the impact of concussion on a group of former Scottish international rugby players has found that they were 15 times more likely to develop motor neurone disease (MND) than the general population. The figure is likely to send shock waves through the sport, which is already embroiled in a legal fight over the link between concussion and early onset dementia and which is scrambling to find ways of reducing incidences of concussion in matches and training at all levels.

MLB roundup: Phillies seal wild card, end playoff drought

Aaron Nola carried a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber produced his eighth multi-homer game of the season as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies clinched their first postseason berth since 2011 with a 3-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday. The Phillies secured the third and final National League wild-card spot with their win, coincidentally in the same ballpark where they last clinched a postseason bid on Sept. 14, 2011.

Motor racing-Saudi discussing security concerns with F1 - sports minister

Saudi Arabia's sports minister said he had met drivers and Formula One bosses to address security concerns after missile attacks overshadowed this year's race in Jeddah. Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels hit an oil storage facility about 15km to the east of the Jeddah Corniche track in March, with smoke visible as cars lapped the Red Sea circuit during practice.

White House urges Russia to provide counter-offer on Griner

The White House on Tuesday urged Russia to provide a counter-offer to U.S. attempts to trade for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Washington has offered to swap jailed arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner and Paul Whelan, a former Marine.

Soccer-Denmark will travel to Qatar without families in human rights protest - report

Denmark's players will travel to the 2022 World Cup without their families, local media reported on Tuesday, as the Danish FA (DBU) wants to minimise activity in Qatar as a protest against the country's human rights record. "We don't want to contribute to creating profit for Qatar," DBU communications manager Jakob Hoyer told newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

Soccer-U.S. captain Sauerbrunn says responsible parties in NWSL abuse case must leave

United States captain Becky Sauerbrunn called for the removal of individuals at the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and U.S. Soccer who failed to protect players from abuse, after an inquiry found widespread misconduct in the professional league. U.S. Soccer brought in former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and King & Spalding LLP a year ago to conduct an independent investigation after a report in The Athletic outlined allegations of abuse in the NWSL, prompting a reckoning across the league.

Soccer-UEFA games to hold moment of silence in memory of Indonesian stadium disaster victims

A moment of silence will be held at all matches in European competitions this week in memory of the victims of the Indonesian stadium disaster that killed at least 125 people, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday. Hundreds of spectators were crushed as they tried to flee the overpacked stadium in Malang, East Java on Saturday, after police fired tear gas to disperse agitated fans of the losing home team, Arema FC, who had poured onto the pitch.

