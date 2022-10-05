Baseball-Yankees' Judge breaks Maris' home run record with No. 62
Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2022 05:56 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 05:56 IST
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge smashed his 62nd home run of the year on Tuesday to break the American League single-season record set in 1961 by Roger Maris.
Judge clobbered the first inning offering from Texas Rangers starter Jesus Tinoco over the left field wall to give the Yankees an early 1-0 lead at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Judge's teammates embraced him one-by-one after he crossed the plate to finally break the tie with Maris after failing to do so in the past five games, including one played earlier on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Roger
- Texas Rangers
- Globe
- Yankees
- New York Yankees
- Arlington
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Golden Globes broadcast to return to NBC in 2023
Golden Globes broadcast to return to NBC in 2023
Golden Globes broadcast to return to NBC in 2023
Entertainment News Roundup: Elton John set to perform at the White House on Friday; Golden Globes broadcast to return to NBC in 2023 and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Elton John set to perform at the White House on Friday; Golden Globes broadcast to return to NBC in 2023 and more