Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League

Liverpool put their recent stutters behind them to comfortably beat Rangers 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday and move into second spot in Group A. The win, thanks to a sumptuous first-half free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold and a second-half penalty by Mohamed Salah, put the six-times European champions on six points after three games - three points behind leaders Napoli.

Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge

Tournament host Tiger Woods was not listed in the initial field for the 20-man Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas in December that was released on Tuesday but could still be added as three exemption slots will be named at a later date.

Woods has played in three majors this year after a February 2021 car crash that nearly cost him his right leg but has not given any indication when he will tee it up next.

Tear gas, locked gates led to Indonesian soccer stampede, spectators say

It was the closing stages of the match, a soccer derby in Indonesia's East Java province, and 29-year-old spectator Ahmad Nizar Habibi said he had a gut feeling things were about to turn ugly. "I wanted to leave, but suddenly I heard explosions," he said, describing rounds of tear gas fired as Saturday's night-time match ended and fans invaded the field, angered by the home team's loss.

Rugby-Research shows huge spike in MND risk among former international players

A new study looking at the impact of concussion on a group of former Scottish international rugby players has found that they were 15 times more likely to develop motor neurone disease (MND) than the general population. The figure is likely to send shock waves through the sport, which is already embroiled in a legal fight over the link between concussion and early onset dementia and which is scrambling to find ways of reducing incidences of concussion in matches and training at all levels.

Baseball-All rise! Judge the new AL home run king

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge smashed his 62nd home run of the year on Tuesday to break the American League single-season record set by Roger Maris in 1961. Judge clobbered the first-inning offering from Texas right-hander Jesus Tinoco over the left field wall to etch his name into the history books and give the Yankees an early lead at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Soccer-Calhanoglu scores as Inter Milan sink Barcelona

Inter Milan bounced back after two consecutive losses in Serie A with a crucial Champions League 1-0 win against Barcelona on Tuesday thanks to a Hakan Calhanoglu goal. The Turkish midfielder slotted home a clinical strike from just outside the area, with the ball going into the corner to the goalkeeper's right in added time before the break.

Athletics-Kipchoge eyes third straight Olympic marathon gold at Paris

Eliud Kipchoge became only the third man to win back-to-back Olympic marathon crowns at the Tokyo Games last year but the 37-year-old Kenyan said he wants the record all to himself and will go for gold once again at Paris 2024. "I trust that all things will carry me well up to 2024 to present myself at the starting line," Kipchoge, who shattered his own world record at the Berlin Marathon last month, told the BBC on Tuesday.

Tennis-Alcaraz confidence dented by defeat in first match as number one

Carlos Alcaraz's reign as world number one began with a 7-5 6-3 defeat to David Goffin at the Astana Open on Tuesday and the Spaniard said he would have to learn how to play against opponents who dial up the pressure and aggression. Alcaraz, the youngest player to top the men's world rankings, was broken five times by lucky loser Goffin.

Games-Golf, BMX, coastal rowing to debut at 2026 Commonwealth Games

Golf, BMX and coastal rowing will make their Commonwealth Games debuts when Australia's southern state of Victoria hosts the 2026 edition, organisers said on Wednesday. Shooting has also returned to the programme after being dropped for the 2022 Birmingham Games.

Soccer-U.S. captain Sauerbrunn says responsible parties in NWSL abuse case must leave

United States captain Becky Sauerbrunn called for the removal of individuals at the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and U.S. Soccer who failed to protect players from abuse, after an inquiry found widespread misconduct in the professional league. U.S. Soccer brought in former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and King & Spalding LLP a year ago to conduct an independent investigation after a report in The Athletic outlined allegations of abuse in the NWSL, prompting a reckoning across the league.

