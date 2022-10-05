Jonny Bairstow bags Bob Willis Trophy, Jordan Cox and Freya Kemp among CWC award winners

Jonny Bairstow's impressive Test return has been recognized as he was named the first recipient of the Bob Willis Trophy. Bairstow received the honour at the annual end-of-season lunch of the Cricket Writers' Club (CWC). He is anticipated to be out until the new year after breaking his leg and dislocating his ankle while playing golf last month which also meant that the right-hand batter was ruled out of the T20 World Cup next month.

The Bob Willis Trophy, named after the late England fast bowler and commentator is awarded to England's player of the year, a man or a woman, following a vote by the CWC's membership. After a successful season for Kent and the Oval Invincibles across all formats, Jordan Cox was chosen as the Young Cricketer of the Year, and Nat Sciver took home the Women's Cricketer Award. While Hampshire's Keith Barker won the County Championship Player of the Year title, 17-year-old all-rounder Freya Kemp was named Emerging Cricketer of the Year as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Before suffering a catastrophic leg break prior to the third Test against South Africa, Bairstow was in the best form of his career, scoring six Test hundreds during the October-September judging period. The injury prevented Bairstow from participating in England's T20 World Cup campaign and the December Test tour of Pakistan. Although there is no specific return date, he might miss the full winter schedule, which includes trips to Bangladesh, New Zealand, and South Africa.

After being selected for the first time for the T20I team that toured Pakistan, Cox won the renowned Young Cricketer award, which was originally given out in 1950. Despite not having yet received his first cap, Cox is keen to push for England selection in all formats. After striking two hundreds during England's march to the 50-over World Cup final and a debut Test century against South Africa in June, Sciver was chosen by the Women's Cricket Award panel for the Woman cricketer of the year.

Veteran seamer Katherine Brunt received recognition as well. She was given the Peter Smith Award for her great contribution to the presentation of cricket to the public. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)