Sports News Roundup: Tear gas, locked gates led to Indonesian soccer stampede, spectators say; Rugby-Research shows huge spike in MND risk among former international players and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tear gas, locked gates led to Indonesian soccer stampede, spectators say

It was the closing stages of the match, a soccer derby in Indonesia's East Java province, and 29-year-old spectator Ahmad Nizar Habibi said he had a gut feeling things were about to turn ugly. "I wanted to leave, but suddenly I heard explosions," he said, describing rounds of tear gas fired as Saturday's night-time match ended and fans invaded the field, angered by the home team's loss.

Rugby-Research shows huge spike in MND risk among former international players

A new study looking at the impact of concussion on a group of former Scottish international rugby players has found that they were 15 times more likely to develop motor neurone disease (MND) than the general population. The figure is likely to send shock waves through the sport, which is already embroiled in a legal fight over the link between concussion and early onset dementia and which is scrambling to find ways of reducing incidences of concussion in matches and training at all levels.

Soccer-Memory of Maradona evoked as Napoli thrash Ajax

Diego Maradona is never far from the minds of Napoli and after their 6-1 drubbing of Ajax Amsterdam away in the Champions League on Tuesday, coach Luciano Spalletti was quick to invoke the memory of the club icon. "We played a great game. We have shown what we are capable of. Even Maradona would have been proud of us," said the Napoli coach after the runaway win that ensured a 100% record in Group A at the halfway stage of the group phase campaign.

Indonesia president says FIFA boss offered help to fix country's soccer issues

Indonesia President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday that soccer's world governing body FIFA had offered to help his country to address its football problems, having spoken to FIFA chief Gianni Infantino over a deadly stadium stampede. In one of the world's worst soccer disasters, hundreds of fans were crushed as they tried to flee the overpacked stadium in Indonesia's East Java region on Saturday, after police fired tear gas to disperse agitated supporters of the losing side Arema FC, who had poured onto the pitch.

MLB roundup: Braves win fifth straight NL East title

Jake Odorizzi pitched five strong innings and the Atlanta bullpen finished with four scoreless frames to help the visiting Braves beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Tuesday to clinch their fifth straight National League East championship. Kenley Jansen retired the side in order in the ninth inning, striking out two, to post his league-leading 41st save. Jordan Groshans flied out to end the game.

Baseball-All rise! Judge the new AL home run king

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge smashed his 62nd home run of the year on Tuesday to break the American League single-season record set by Roger Maris in 1961. Judge clobbered a first-inning offering from Texas right-hander Jesus Tinoco over the left field wall to etch his name into the history books and give the Yankees an early lead at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Golf-Woods to be part of Team USA in 'some capacity' at 2023 Ryder Cup: Johnson

Tiger Woods will involved with the United States Ryder Cup team in "some capacity" for the 2023 edition in Rome, captain Zach Johnson said. Woods, 46, has played in three majors this year following a February 2021 car crash that nearly cost him his right leg.

Finding their bodies: Indonesian fan's desperate search for family after soccer stampede

Andi Hariyanto says he will never watch a football match again after his wife, two teenage daughters and a cousin were crushed to death in a stampede at an Indonesian stadium last week. Watching local team Arema FC play on Saturday was a special outing for soccer fan Andi's family, including his two-year-old son.

Soccer-Sydney fan banned for life for Nazi salute

A soccer fan who gave a Nazi salute at the Australia Cup final in Sydney has been banned for life from any games sanctioned by Football Australia (FA), the national governing body of the sport said on Wednesday. FA had promised strong action in response to the behavior of some supporters in the crowd of 16,000 that watched Macarthur FC beat semi-professional side Sydney United 58 2-0 on Saturday.

Soccer-U.S. captain Sauerbrunn says responsible parties in NWSL abuse case must leave

United States captain Becky Sauerbrunn called for the removal of individuals at the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and U.S. Soccer who failed to protect players from abuse, after an inquiry found widespread misconduct in the professional league. U.S. Soccer brought in former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and King & Spalding LLP a year ago to conduct an independent investigation after a report in The Athletic outlined allegations of abuse in the NWSL, prompting a reckoning across the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)