Left Menu

Indian women's team knocked out of TT World C'ships

The Indian womens teams campaign at the World Table Tennis Championship ended with a 0-3 pre-quarterfinals loss to Chinese Taipei here on Wednesday.The trio of Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale lost their respective singles to concede the Round of 16 tie.

PTI | Chengdu | Updated: 05-10-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 15:52 IST
Indian women's team knocked out of TT World C'ships
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

The Indian women's team's campaign at the World Table Tennis Championship ended with a 0-3 pre-quarterfinals loss to Chinese Taipei here on Wednesday.

The trio of Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale lost their respective singles to concede the Round of 16 tie. Manika, whose form has been patchy throughout the tournament, was no match to the world number 22 Chen Szu-Yu as the Indian succumbed to a disappointing 0-3 (7-11, 9-11, 3-11) defeat.

With India trailing 0-1, Birmingham Commonwealth Games mixed doubles gold medallist Sreeja couldn't get past world number 35 Ching I-Ching and went down 1-3 (8-11, 11-5 6-11, 9-11). Chitale fought hard and came close to giving India its first win in the tie but the teenager lost to experienced Liu Hsing-Yin 2-3 (6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 8-11 7-11).

The Indian team had defeated Czech Republic and Egypt while going down to Germany in the group stage.

The Indian men's team will take on China in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022