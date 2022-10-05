Left Menu

Boxing-Benn fails dope test but fight with Eubank Jr. set to go ahead

The joint statement said Benn, whose father Nigel famously fought Eubank's father and namesake 30 years ago, had "returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug". The test was carried out by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.

British boxer Conor Benn has failed a random dope test but is not suspended and his catchweight fight with Chris Eubank Jr. remains on for Saturday, promoters Matchroom and Wasserman Boxing said. The joint statement said Benn, whose father Nigel famously fought Eubank's father and namesake 30 years ago, had "returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug".

The test was carried out by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association. It said Benn's B sample had yet to be tested and there was therefore no confirmed rule violation. Benn had also subsequently passed a test carried out by the UK Anti-Doping Agency.

"Both fighters have taken medical and legal advice, are aware of all relevant information, and wish to proceed with the bout this Saturday," the statement said. The fight at London's 02 Arena pits welterweight Benn against super-middleweight Eubank at a catchweight of 157 pounds.

Eubank senior last month called for the fight to be cancelled due to health concerns about dropping down to the weight limit.

