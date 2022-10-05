Rugby-Worcester players, staff to have contracts terminated - reports

Worcester Warriors players and staff are set to have their contracts terminated after part of the English Premiership club was wound up in the high court, British media reported on Wednesday. The court instructed that WRFC Players Ltd, through which players and staff are paid, be liquidated. The decision means that they are free to join other clubs.

Worcester, who were served with a winding-up order over unpaid tax reportedly worth six million pounds ($6.78 million), went into administration last month after failing to meet a Rugby Football Union (RFU) deadline to prove they could operate amid financial difficulties. They were also suspended from all competitions.

"This is the darkest day for English rugby. We thought we could turn the tanker around but it's ended up like the Titanic, sadly," Steve Diamond, Worcester director of rugby, wrote on Twitter. "The ship has sunk, the captains are nowhere to be seen. The RFU/PRL band played in the back ground. There are a privileged few who have jobs."

Worcester's co-owners said last month that they had found three interested buyers and the deal was moving at a "rapid pace". They met a deadline to provide assurances they could safely host games amid the financial turmoil before the RFU asked the club to come up with a credible plan to avoid suspension. ($1 = 0.8855 pounds)

